If you're looking for some super fun and lively jazz nights to head to in Dublin, then look no further.

Jazz nights are underrated. And you probably don't often think of going to one. Well, you should. They're great fun.

Here are five jazz nights in Dublin that we think you should check out.

Arthur's Bar

Located on Thomas Street, Dublin 8, Arthur's Bar is known for hosting some of the best jazz nights in Dublin.

They have played host to jazz acts such as Ari Hoenig, Noel Bridgeman and Tommy Moore (to name a small few).

Check out their website to keep up to date on their upcoming jazz nights.

International Bar

Every Tuesday and Thursday, there is a great jazz session at the International Bar on Wicklow Street.

The night has been running for a few years now and features some of Ireland's leading jazz and improvised music talent.

Admission is free, although a €5 donation is recommended. Check out more here.

Music Cafe Dublin

The Music Cafe is always a wonderful spot to head for live music, especially jazz.

They often host super smooth jazz sessions while serving up some all-day brunch, coffee, tea and wine. Keep up to date on all of their jazz and other cultural events here.

Searsons

Every Sunday between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Searsons of Baggot Street put on their Sunday Jazz Session featuring Félim Gormley from The Commitments along with The Zanzibar Quartet.

Entry is free and reservations can be made by sending an email to [email protected]

The Big Romance

Every Sunday, you can head along to The Big Romance on Parnell Street to enjoy some jazz from Organ Freeman, a Dublin based jazz trio.

Organ Freeman is known for playing everything from bebop standards of the 40s, to the hard bop sound of the 50s and 60s.

You can check out the venue's Facebook page to keep up to date.