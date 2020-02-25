Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Five jazz nights in Dublin

By Brian Dillon

February 25, 2020 at 11:59am

Share:

If you're looking for some super fun and lively jazz nights to head to in Dublin, then look no further.

Jazz nights are underrated. And you probably don't often think of going to one. Well, you should. They're great fun.

Here are five jazz nights in Dublin that we think you should check out.

Arthur's Bar

Located on Thomas Street, Dublin 8, Arthur's Bar is known for hosting some of the best jazz nights in Dublin.

They have played host to jazz acts such as Ari Hoenig, Noel Bridgeman and Tommy Moore (to name a small few).

Check out their website to keep up to date on their upcoming jazz nights.

International Bar

Every Tuesday and Thursday, there is a great jazz session at the International Bar on Wicklow Street.

The night has been running for a few years now and features some of Ireland's leading jazz and improvised music talent.

Admission is free, although a €5 donation is recommended. Check out more here.

Music Cafe Dublin

The Music Cafe is always a wonderful spot to head for live music, especially jazz.

They often host super smooth jazz sessions while serving up some all-day brunch, coffee, tea and wine. Keep up to date on all of their jazz and other cultural events here.

the music cafe

Searsons

Every Sunday between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Searsons of Baggot Street put on their Sunday Jazz Session featuring Félim Gormley from The Commitments along with The Zanzibar Quartet.

Entry is free and reservations can be made by sending an email to [email protected]

View this post on Instagram

Sunday’s made better by jazz 🎷

A post shared by Searsons of Baggot Street (@searsons_bar) on

The Big Romance

Every Sunday, you can head along to The Big Romance on Parnell Street to enjoy some jazz from Organ Freeman, a Dublin based jazz trio.

Organ Freeman is known for playing everything from bebop standards of the 40s, to the hard bop sound of the 50s and 60s.

You can check out the venue's Facebook page to keep up to date.

big romance jazz session sundays

READ NEXT: Best pancakes in Dublin: Top 10 places to visit on Pancake Tuesday

Share:

Latest articles

Flip for Focus - these venues are donating all pancake profits to Focus Ireland today

WATCH: World-renowned pianist plays at Connolly Station to oblivious rail passengers

Trinity College has opened a public vote on changing its front gate lawns into a wildflower meadow

Alma giving free coffee with pancake orders today

You may also love

Best pancakes in Dublin: Top 10 places to visit on Pancake Tuesday

The food at this north Dublin burger joint looks INSANE

This photographer's insane edits will make you look at Dublin differently

13 Dublin restaurants and cafes to follow on Instagram

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy