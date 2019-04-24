Five Free Activities To Keep You Occupied For The Rainy Weekend

Us Dubs know all too well how the heavens tend to open and pour down endlessly on us every so often. If you’re missing the sun and feeling stuck for something to do, don’t forget that Dublin has loads of free stuff to do when Mother Nature is treating us less favourably.

Natural History Museum

If taxidermy doesn’t freak you out, then the Natural History Museum on Merrion Street is a fantastic way to kill a few hours while learning some fun facts about all kinds of different animals and insects from Ireland and abroad.

Hugh Lane Gallery

If you’re feeling artsy-fartsy then the Hugh Lane Gallery located in Charlemont House on Parnell Square is a fun way to get more cultured.

Science Gallery Dublin

Located at the back of Trinity College is Dublin’s Science Gallery, where there is almost always some cool and interesting science going on. Now, I can’t pretend to know much about science. But hey, a rainy day is a perfect opportunity to go along and try to learn. Plus, there is also a fab little coffee shop.

Visit A Flea Market

Who doesn’t love a good flea market where you can discover cute little finds that you wouldn’t come across anywhere else? Dublin has plenty of flea markets to explore such as the Jamestown Market in Inchicore and the Fabulous Market in The George Bar on George’s Street.

Gallery of Photography

Although Instagram is full of lots of stunning photographs, it’s great to go to a gallery and see beautiful photos up close and not through a screen. The Gallery of Photography located on Meeting House Square in Temple Bar is full of fabulous photography.