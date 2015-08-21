Here's The Most Common First Date Spots In Dublin That Have Resulted In Marriage

According to a new study

First dates can be quite stressful.

Where to go? Food? Just drinks? casual? formal?

If you're looking to make this first date turn into the real thing, this recent study has found the top seven most successful first dates spots.

FirstDates.ie is a site that creates bespoke printed photographs of the Dublin location where you had your first date.

Through delivering 100's of these orders, they discovered the same "First Date" venues were coming up again and again. Clearly love is in the air at all these venues.

And so they compiled this list of the top seven most successful first dates spots just in time for Valentines Day:

7. L Mulligans Grocer

6. Against The Grain

5. The Church

4. Farrier & Draper

3. Dun Laoghaire Pier & Teddy's Ice Cream

2. Hogan's Bar

1. No Name Bar

