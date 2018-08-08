Food and Drink Dublin Pics Best Of

PICS: This Hidden Terrace In The Heart Of Dublin City Is Your Secret Weapon When Town Is Packed

And it's just had a fab makeover

As the city continues to simmer, outdoor seating has become a seriously hot commodity.

Finding the perfect seat in the sun to enjoy a cool drink should never be stressful - but with town thronging, it's very often near impossible.

Let us draw your attention to a hidden haven in the heart of the city where you can enjoy a drink and a light snack without someone hovering nearby waiting to pounce on your table.

We've already touted Trinity City Hotel as one of the most underrated hotels in the city, but a recent €16m refurbishment has put it firmly on the map.

Two areas in the hotel that have benefitted from the makeover include the Brunswick Terrace and the Courtyard Garden - two spots that are absolutely perfect for a summer catch up with mates - when you actually want to hear what they're saying.

Both are now offering a menu of tasty snacks and light bites to share – or savour yourself in the sunshine - from 12pm to 10pm daily.

cid:image004.gif@01D42E6F.50519B40Crisp filo prawns, spicy chicken wings with a blue cheese dip and the black pudding bonbons with an apple and fig chutney are just a few of the bites available.

Quench your thirst with the hotel’s extensive drinks menu, choose a signature cocktail, glass of wine of craft beer to pair with your food, or sample an ice-tea or homemade lemonade from the bar - the perfect drinks to enjoy outdoors.

It's always great to have a secret spot to hand when al fresco spaces are at a premium!

READ MORE: This Is Probably The Most Scenic Place To Nab A Coffee In Dublin

PICS: This Hidden Terrace In The Heart Of Dublin City Is Your Secret Weapon When Town Is Packed
