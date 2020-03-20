Mother's Day gift guide - 9 gorgeous Irish bought gifts to show your mam you care

Buying Irish has never been more important.

Mother's Day has managed to fly somewhat under the radar this year, considering all that has been happening the past few weeks. However, it's fast approaching so consider this your two-day warning.

Though many of us may not be able to spend the day itself with our mammies, that doesn't mean that we can't show them we care... from a safe distance. Of course, it's never so much about the gift as it's about the thought but given that so many Irish businesses are crying out for help at the moment this is a great reason to support homegrown talent.

Below are a few Mother's Day gift suggestions to get you going.

The Handmade Soap Company

Soap is a must-have item at the moment, which means your mam would appreciate her own luxury handmade soap all the more (or even some hand cream to keep her lámhaí in tip-top shape). Made from 100 per cent natural ingredients and bottled in 100 per cent recycled packaging so you can rest assured that it's good for your skin and good for the planet too.

Torc Candles

Ireland's largest candle manufacturer, Torc Candles make for a gorgeous Mother's Day gift and with everyone cooped up at home, now's the time to make sure that the gaff smells like a flowery meadow. Lighting a few candles, turning off the lights and listening to music has become my nightly pre-bed ritual and I couldn't recommend it more highly.

Andrea Mears

Andrea Mears jewellery is only a recent discovery of mine but each piece is absolutely divine and I will most definitely be investing. Made in Limerick, her work is inspired by ancient symbolism - mixing influences from astrology and mythology, with a touch of art deco thrown in for good measure.

Nicholas Mosse Pottery

Run by husband and wife duo, Nicholas and Susan, all of their pottery is handcrafted on our lovely Emerald Isle. Between plates, mugs, jugs and biscuit jars there's plenty to choose from - it's narrowing down the choice that's the real problem. And let's be honest, what mammy (Irish or otherwise) doesn't have a soft spot for dainty crockery? There will be tea and scones aplenty this Mother's Day.

GIY Growbox

Now I don't want to speak prematurely, but it seems as if the good weather is finally on the way and one way to make use of it is to get outside and get gardening. GIY is a not for profit social enterprise that encourages people to grow their own food at home and they have loads of nifty tips and tricks to help you along the way. Either way, it's a fun activity to keep your mam busy - even if she isn't blessed with a green thumb.

Alanna Plekkenpol Tiles

Opt for a not-so-traditional Mother's Day gift and get your mam one of Alanna's beautiful hand-finished tiles. Made at her studio in Bray, each one combines Dutch Delft Blue patterns with modern design elements, using colour and humour to bring them to life. One of these would brighten your bookshelf right up.

All Things Fiona-Lily

Made from end of line stock that would otherwise end up in landfill, all of Fiona-Lily's pieces are as ethical as they are beaut. The bright colours and positive messages would put a smile on anyone's face.

Gym + Coffee

Athleisure used to be a luxury saved only for the sportier amongst us, but luckily that notion has since changed and now it's completely acceptable to wear gym gear all day every day - whether you plan to workout or not. An Irish designed brand, their beanies are the perfect accessory for a long walk with your mam.

Ambr Eyewear

Ambr Eyewear specialises in blue-light blocking glasses and trust me when I say that they're a complete gamechanger. Especially if you spend 90 per cent of your day staring at a screen - as the window to the soul, it's important to look after your peepers. Quite fashionable too, far more so than the generic prescription ones you can pick up for a few bob in your local supermarket.

However you choose to mark Mother's Day, be sure to let your mammy know just how appreciated she is.

(Header image courtesy of @byalanna and @thehandmadesoapcompany)

