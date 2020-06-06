Orgasm Online - We chatted to Jenny Keane about her new online course

Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting up with Jenny Keane to chat about her new course, Orgasm Online.

I think for most of us when we see the name of the course, we are like wow, what? Really? How?

It's pretty intriguing and you want to know what exactly is going on here.

So I went to find out.

I met up with Jenny on a stunning afternoon in Dublin and the entire way in I was thinking, how is this conversation going to go.

In my head, I had painted Jenny as the Queen of Sex and I felt like I was 16 again. A little boy going to talk to a woman about sex.

I could feel my face going red already but I had nothing to fear as everything went perfectly the minute I found her house.

Jenny teaches yoga and sex education and a couple of years ago she started to teach a class to a small group of people.

The name of this course was Orgasm and it grew bigger and bigger every year.

When the lockdown restrictions hit, she decided to bring Orgasm Online and now, fills up the 500 people zoom capacity.

The course is designed to make you fall back in love with yourself and to achieve more pleasure than you are currently having, whether with a partner or alone.

As she states in the opening line, 'masturbation is a meditation on self-love'.

She goes through the different parts of your body because the 'first thing when it comes to accessing pleasure and accessing your full erotic potential is to understand the parts of your body that bring you pleasure'.

Take a look at the full interview for yourself: