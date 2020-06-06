Orgasm Online - We chatted to Jenny Keane about her new online course

Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting up with Jenny Keane to chat about her new course, Orgasm Online.
I think for most of us when we see the name of the course, we are like wow, what? Really? How?
It's pretty intriguing and you want to know what exactly is going on here.
So I went to find out.
I met up with Jenny on a stunning afternoon in Dublin and the entire way in I was thinking, how is this conversation going to go.
In my head, I had painted Jenny as the Queen of Sex and I felt like I was 16 again. A little boy going to talk to a woman about sex.
I could feel my face going red already but I had nothing to fear as everything went perfectly the minute I found her house.
Jenny teaches yoga and sex education and a couple of years ago she started to teach a class to a small group of people.
The name of this course was Orgasm and it grew bigger and bigger every year.
When the lockdown restrictions hit, she decided to bring Orgasm Online and now, fills up the 500 people zoom capacity.
View this post on Instagram
Well it’s ALL about the “O’s” this Good Friday! Wahoo! Making Orgasm extra “O-y” LADIES WE ARE GOING ONLINE! - Are you ready to get juicy in lockdown! With all this isolation time we might as well start making the most of it! In this workshop we will powerfully breakdown the accepted definition of orgasm and turn how it is portrayed, what it is thought to be and how we must achieve it ON IT’S HEAD! - You will learn •The Myths and facts about orgasm •The key things preventing you from accessing your full erotic potential •The Anatomy Of Arousal •Simple practices to open up the pleasure pathways on your body and move you toward Full body Orgasms - Don’t worry, there will be no nudity, but that won’t stop us from diving in the deep end to INFORM, to EDUCATE, to REDISCOVER and to TRANSFORM what is unknown and maybe numb into a beautiful, pulsing landscape of sheer bliss! - Whether you have never orgasmed or are looking to learn how to expand you capacity for PLEASURE, this workshop is designed to inspire you to experience the absolute pleasure of being in a sensual body, one that delights in movement and touch and connection! To know that not only do you deserve to get lost in the pleasures of life but they are available to you! - UPDATE: Friday April 17th IS NOW SOLD OUT . NEW DATE •Tuesday April 21st •19:00-21:00 •For more details and to purchase tickets follow link in bio 👆 . Get ready for the sex education you never received...AND THEN SOME! Yeow! We’re about to liven up lockdown Ladies 💋 . . . Ps. For those of you that Orgasmed with me in real life (this is a joke but I mean attended real-life workshops😂😂😂) the format is slightly different so if you want to “cum” again (😂 sorry I couldn’t help it😂) this is available to you at a discounted price! Dm for deets! . . #sexeducation #women #womenshealth #onlineworkshops #dublin #lockdownireland #eventsathome #sexed #pleasure #womensempowerment #conscioussexuality #tantra #tao @lovindublin @herdotie #lovindublin #herdotie
The course is designed to make you fall back in love with yourself and to achieve more pleasure than you are currently having, whether with a partner or alone.
As she states in the opening line, 'masturbation is a meditation on self-love'.
She goes through the different parts of your body because the 'first thing when it comes to accessing pleasure and accessing your full erotic potential is to understand the parts of your body that bring you pleasure'.