Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

Seven Dishes That'll Warm You Up This Chilly Monday

Beat the "first Monday in January" blues

Pjimage 12

January is a pretty grim month.

It's as dark in the morning as it is when you go to bed, it's almost icy, your lips are chapped as a result and you're scraping pennies.

I know the STRUG.

Well, I'm not a time wizard nor can I change the season but what I CAN do is help you find a dish that will bring some colour back in your cheeks, fill your belly and heart and be kind to your financial situation.

This will surely make your first Monday in January that little bit better.

Here's seven dishes that are hot, hot, hot:

1. Chickpea Hotpot - Two Pups

A big bowl of steamy chickpeas - delish!

This fantastic hotpot is made from cozy chickpeas and apricot, topped with McNally’s organic roast crown prince pumpkin and finished with a dollop of buttermilk dressing.

Get in my belly.

2. Minestrone - The Punnet

Minestrone is one of the most underrated dishes around - You've got fresh yummy tomatoes, carby spaghetti strands and a whole lot of veg.

The dream really.

3. Thai Green Curry - Neon

I'm a huge fan of Thai Green Curry and I'd go as far to say that Neon has the best in the city.

One of the best parts is it's loaded in sauce, so you could almost drink it as a soup. It's also got that spicy kick that's sure to unblock that stuffy nose of yours.

The ideal cure.

4. Chickpea Curry - Little Bird

This coconutty curry is like a warm hug.

If you're starting the new year with a health kick, Little Bird is a fab place to visit. Most of their menu is super healthy and they even have their very own yoga studio in the back, so you can have a stretch before you go back to work.

5. Tonkotsu - The Ramen Bar

If you can't kick the cold from your bones there's no place better to visit than The Ramen Bar.

You can make your bowl as spicy as you like to give you that extra heat.

Chopsticks at the ready!

6. Pasta - Fallon & Byrne

Fallon & Byrne in Rathmines has a stunning pasta bar at the back of the store where they make fresh pasta right in front of you.

Try their mushroom sauce - it's the stuff of gods.

7. Seafood Chowder - Klaw

Seafood chowder is a force to be reckoned with on chilly days.

Klaw know seafood so there's no doubt that their chowder is beyond tasty.

You can get two crab toasts, a small chowder and a soft drink for a tenner from Monday - Thursday 12-3pm.

Bargain.

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Seven Dishes That'll Warm You Up This Chilly Monday
Seven Dishes That'll Warm You Up This Chilly Monday
Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week
Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week
This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night
This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Here's Where You Can Get The Most Authentic Waterford Blaa In Dublin
Here's Where You Can Get The Most Authentic Waterford Blaa In Dublin
Six Decent Dublin Spots Open For a Good Feed Today
Six Decent Dublin Spots Open For a Good Feed Today
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
Nine Christmassy Dublin Pubs That Are A Must For A Festive Tipple This Year
Nine Christmassy Dublin Pubs That Are A Must For A Festive Tipple This Year
CAO Decisions: How To Pick The Right Course For You
Sponsored

CAO Decisions: How To Pick The Right Course For You
This Dublin Park Has Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Been Named One Of The Best In The World
This Old RTÉ Footage Shows What Dublin "Gangs" Looked Like In 1983
Dublin

This Old RTÉ Footage Shows What Dublin "Gangs" Looked Like In 1983
The Hardy Bucks Are Running From Dublin To Mayo For A Reason Very Close To Their Heart
News

The Hardy Bucks Are Running From Dublin To Mayo For A Reason Very Close To Their Heart

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer
Sponsored

Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer
PIC: Irish Restaurant With The "Most Popular" Spice Bag In The Country Finally Sets Up In Dublin
New Openings

PIC: Irish Restaurant With The "Most Popular" Spice Bag In The Country Finally Sets Up In Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group