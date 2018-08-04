Best Of

The 10 Best Places To Get A Good Curry In Dublin

Time to work your way through the list

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 18 44 23

Nothing beats a good curry, but I've always found that the standard can vary wildly from restaurant to restaurant wherever you are in the world.

With that in mind we've taken all the hard work out of it and given you the definitive list.

I'm focusing very much on Indian, Pakistani or Nepalese curries here rather than anything Thai. As always do let us know your feedback in the comments...

10. Konkan

They have two restaurants, one on Clambrassil Street and another in Dundrum. Always an amazing spread and seriously good value as well.

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 18 47 06

9. Kathmandu Kitchen

Super authentic Nepalese food right in the heart of the city. Some seriously spicy curries for those brave enough to try them!

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 18 49 49

8. Pickle

Slightly fancier version of the more traditional curry restaurant, with a focus on small plates, on Camden Street. Amazing fresh and modern flavours.

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 18 52 10

7. Kajal

Pakistani food in the heart of Malahide that always takes the breath away. Some wonderful veggie dishes as well as some super grilled meats. Their curries are to die for.

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 18 54 30

6. Massina

It was the most wonderful find and those in the know have been coming for years. No airs and graces around here, just really good well priced curries.

Screen Shot 2015 08 14 At 09 21 34

5. Diwali

The curries here are absolutely superb, as you would expect, but it's the service and the whole buzz of the place that makes it truly special.

3 1 5

4. Kerala Kitchen

Started off as a street market stall, but now have their very own home on Baggot Street. An amazing array of flavours and dishes in all shapes and sizes.

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 19 01 54

3. Namaste India

This place is takeaway only, but once you get it for the first time you'll be hooked for life. So small you could blink and miss the place, but absolutely unbelievable food.

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 19 03 41

2. Kinara

This is Pakistani food at its absolute best and you'll love their branches in both Ranelagh and Clontarf. Stunning curries, amazing service and a wonderful atmosphere. Bonus marks for the cocktails!

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 19 05 30

1. Rasan

All the way out in Glasthule, which makes this more of a neighbourhood restaurant, but true curry fans will know it's worth the journey out here. Unbelievable curry cooked and served by people at the very top of their game.

Screen Shot 2017 11 07 At 19 09 46

