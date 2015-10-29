These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
Gin mixed with tonic could be our favourite combination in the entire world.
But sometimes you want a little bit more out of your gin.
Something fruity. Something sweet. Something bitter.
Something involving other kinds of alcohol.
And that's where the cocktail comes in.
1. Bramble — Drury Buildings
You just can't go wrong with a bramble.
Gin and blackberries <3
2. Hendricks Highball — Canal Bank Cafe
At €13 it ain't cheap, but it is a TOTAL delight.
Hendricks with elderflower and grapefruit. Yes.
3. Summer in Surrey — Chelsea Drugstore
€11.50 for Beefeater gin and Chateau De Breuil VSOP Calvados shaken together with homemade strawberry shrub and smokey black tea.
4. Gin and Sin — The Gin Palace
The cheapest on the list at €6.50, it simply consists of gin, orange juice, lemon juice and grenadine shaken over ice.
Sometimes simple is best, yano?
5. Heartbreaker — Taco Taco
A dreamy concoction of gin, strawberry jam, rosewater and lime (€11.50).
Ginius.
6. Southside Fizz — Zozimus
Tanqueray gin with mint, tonic, lime and soda.
Simple, but so good. Yours for €12.
7. Cherry Me — Sam's Bar
Beefeater gin, cherry brandy, lemon juice, sugar syrup, soda water and maraschino cherries.
The best part? It's only set you back 10 squids.
8. Navy Punch — Angelina's
Plymouth gin, fresh grapefruit, almond, ginger, cloves, velvet Falernum, homemade all-spice and lemon juice.
Eleven beans for this dreamy bev.
9. Botanic Avenue — MVP
Tanqueray gin, Cynar, Manzanilla sherry, dandelion syrup, orange and white grapefruit.
Described as sharp and vegetal (floral) — this one's a dream for €11.
10. Devilshoof — Balfes
Gin muddled with fresh basil leaves. limoncello and and lemon bitters.
Dreamy and €10.50.
We'll take one of each, please.
Header images: Taco Taco
