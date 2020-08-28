This Dublin-based boutique is a treasure trove of designer finds

Second-hand September is just around the corner and while swearing off shopping altogether would obviously be the most sustainable option, it's not very likely to happen. At least in my case anyway... no matter how good my intentions are, I somehow still manage to convince myself that I have absolutely nothing to wear.

If you're considering committing to buying only second-hand items next month, one place that should definitely be on your radar is Lou's Lot. An online designer resale and rework boutique based in Dublin, they specialise in authenticated designer accessories and jewellery.

Run by Dubliner Lou Slevin, she firmly believes that buying vintage is the answer to sustainable fashion and has noted a huge increase in the number of customers looking to shop preloved/vintage items in recent years.

Selling reworked vintage designer jewellery and bags for a fraction of the price (we love a bargain), Lou has a wide range of different labels to choose from including Balenciaga, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Hermes and Saint Laurent to name but a few.

Saying that it's much easier to have your own style when you shop preloved or vintage, according to Lou the chances are that no one will have what you have because 'it's not off a fast-fashion rack'. She makes a good point, being an individual is a bonus... don't let Derry Girls' Clare Devlin fool you otherwise.

Well, I’m not being an individual on my own. #DerryGirls



pic.twitter.com/j9B3u3Bbl5 — Derry Girls (Fan Account) (@Derry_Girls) January 5, 2018

Designer bags start at €90 and up while their reworked designer necklaces range from €70 to €150. If you're not in the market to buy but have a designer item you'd like to sell, Lou now also offers a new consignment service so pop her an email/DM and she can sort you out.

Keep an eye on the Lou's Lot insta as there are regular stock drops there every Sunday at 7pm.

