5 dishes to try in Dublin this week

Heading out for a bite this weekend?

Good for you. Always nice to treat yourself, and after a long hard week of wondering whether it's Thursday or Friday, you deserve it. Unsure of where to go or what to try? I completely relate, choosing where to eat is one of life's hardest decisions and I'm here to help. Here's a list of a few dishes that caught our eye this week, to gently guide you on your way.

Black Pudding Scotch Eggs from Fade Street Social

Just when you thought scotch eggs couldn't get anymore delicious, Fade Street Social changed the game with this new creation surrounded by pudding-y goodness.

Shiitake Mushroom Arancini from Sprezzatura

Part of Sprezzatura's new small bites menu, and in keeping with our theme of fried and breadcrumbed for this week.

Braised Duck Cassoulet from L'Gueuleton

Well if that isn't just autumn in a bowl. Comfort food of dreams, and we can't wait for a sneaky bitta people watching while chowing down on a hearty portion of this.

Cauliflower Katsu from Ukiyo

If you're out for sushi and cocktails with your pals this weekend, DO NOT order at Ukiyo without including this dish. It's an absolute must for veggies and meat eaters alike.

Kimichi & Buffalo Mozzarella Takoyaki from Soup Two

This Soup Two twist on a traditional Japanese street food dish has caught our eye in a major way. Let's be honest, most dishes containing cheese usually do. But this looks particularly immense.

Will you be sampling any of these delights this weekend?

