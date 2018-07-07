You Can Get Gin And Tonic Ice Lollies In This Wexford Street Bar
YAAAAASSSSS
I don't think I've ever been as regularly patched as I have this summer.
I'm constantly thirsty and I'm always craving the refreshing taste of a G&T.
Lately however, I need something even cooler and those extra ice cubes I requested keep watering down my drink.
Rehhhh.
Luckily, gin and tonic ice lollies exist.
Yes, you heard me right.
GIN AND TONIC ICE LOLLIES.
You'll find these beauties in The Jar on Wexford Street.
These are literally sex on a stick.
YUM.
READ MORE: I Was The Target Of Bloggers Unveiled For 24 Hours - Here's What It's REALLY Like
Comments