You Can Get Gin And Tonic Ice Lollies In This Wexford Street Bar

YAAAAASSSSS

Screen Shot 2018 07 09 At 17 10 10

I don't think I've ever been as regularly patched as I have this summer.

I'm constantly thirsty and I'm always craving the refreshing taste of a G&T.

Lately however, I need something even cooler and those extra ice cubes I requested keep watering down my drink.

Rehhhh.

Luckily, gin and tonic ice lollies exist.

Yes, you heard me right.

GIN AND TONIC ICE LOLLIES.

A post shared by The Jar (@the.jar.pub) on

You'll find these beauties in The Jar on Wexford Street.

These are literally sex on a stick.

YUM.

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

