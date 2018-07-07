You Can Get Gin And Tonic Ice Lollies In This Wexford Street Bar

I don't think I've ever been as regularly patched as I have this summer.

I'm constantly thirsty and I'm always craving the refreshing taste of a G&T.

Lately however, I need something even cooler and those extra ice cubes I requested keep watering down my drink.

Rehhhh.

Luckily, gin and tonic ice lollies exist.

Yes, you heard me right.

GIN AND TONIC ICE LOLLIES.

A post shared by The Jar (@the.jar.pub) on Jul 7, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

You'll find these beauties in The Jar on Wexford Street.

These are literally sex on a stick.

YUM.

