Calling all Frontline Workers - this Dublin bar wants to say thank you

By Katy Thornton

October 15, 2021 at 5:19pm

After 20 long months, 37 Dawson Street is back!

Hospitality took a serious hit during the pandemic; the continued effects of this can still be seen today. 37 Dawson Street was one such restaurant affected, but today they announced their intention to reopen, and they've got some people to thank.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37 Dawson Street has shown their appreciation for Ireland's front line workers, and now they're going that extra mile. From the 15th-31st October, front line workers will receive a complimentary cocktail upon showing their ID.

Now that's something we can get behind.

Header image via Instagram/37dawsonstreet

READ ON: Here's some Dublin foodie inspo to make the most of this weekend

