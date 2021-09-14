Arran Street East have a pottery workshop on this weekend

Are you looking to release your inner Demi Moore à la Ghost?

Who isn't, let's be honest with ourselves.

If you'd like to delve into the world of pottery and learn how to make your own clay piece, have a gander at these workshops being held at Arran Street East every Sunday between now and mid December.

During the two hour workshops you'll learn how to "coil, slab, pinch, build and sculpt" a lump of clay into a beautifully shaped vessel, with materials and tools provided by the studio. You'll learn about the potential of working with clay off the wheel, and the experienced teachers will share tips and advice you can put into practice at home.

At the end of the day you'll have one small piece made by you, which the studio will fire and glaze for you and contact you when it's ready for collection. Alternately, you can book into one of Arran Street's glazing workshops, and learn how to complete this step yourself! You'll be a pro in no time.

The perfect activity for a hen party or just for anyone looking to do something with their hands that doesn't involve changing the channel over the next few months.

Find out more about the workshop and book your spot HERE.

Header image via Instagram/arranstreeteast

