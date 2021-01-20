Close

Artists wanted for new street art project in Dún Laoghaire

By Sarah Finnan

January 20, 2021 at 3:14pm

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is looking for local artists to partake in a new street art project out in Dún Laoghaire town. 

The first project of its kind, it aims to create a colourful open-air gallery in Dún Laoghaire town - one which everyone will be able to enjoy whenever restrictions are lifted.

Putting the call out on their social media, organisers tweeted to say that they're looking for local artists to get involved.

"We're looking for local artists to get involved in our new #StreetArt Project! It aims to create an open-air art gallery in Dún Laoghaire town, using walls and doorways as a canvas to showcase the best of urban street art."

Set to make use of any and all outdoor amenities available to them for the project, walls and doorways will double as canvases on which artists can showcase their work. Initially thought up as a way to "brighten up urban areas and encourage footfall", the project has since taken on new meaning in light of current restrictions with the hope being that it will reflect a move towards brighter days.

The project is expected to be completed in time for summer 2021 with organisers inviting interested artists to submit their proposals for consideration by 5pm on Wednesday, February 24th. You can find more details here.

Header image via Twitter/Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council 

