If you're looking to try something different in the lead up to Christmas or in the days of nothing-ness that follow between the 25th and New Years, this could be the event for you.

From this afternoon onwards, Asia Market are holding free sake tasting events in their Drury Street store between 12 and 5pm.

The free events will see Asia Market serve samples from their extensive range of delicious Japanese sake. If you've ever browsed though the selection in their store and not known where to start, this could be the perfect introduction. Also, in the midst Christmas week and the insane amount of spending that comes with it, the news of a free event is very welcome!

Asia Market regulars will also know they have an absolutely gorgeous selection of homewares, cookbooks, booze and other bits that would all make perfect gifts for the foodie in your life. Go for the free sake, stay for the last minute shopping. It's what Christmas is all about, people.

You can browse Asia Market's selection of sake, Chinese Moutai, Korean plum wine and loads more HERE, and the free sake tasting events will be running from 21st December to 1st Jan, 12pm - 5pm each day.

Header image via Shutterstock

