Beauty & The Beast: The Musical dates confirmed in Ireland for Summer 2021

Tickets for the musical go on sale this Friday.

If you're looking forward to next year with the hopes of being able to do more stuff, then you are very much not alone!

And we've got some good news on that front, as it has been announced today that Beauty & The Beast: The Musical will be coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin as part of the UK & Ireland tour.

Using spectacular new designs and state-of-the-art technology to fuse with the classic story, the musical is set to run in Dublin from the 8th to the 31st of July, 2021.

Composer Alan Menken said "It's clear that audiences the world over want to return to the world of Beauty, which continues to amaze and humble those of us who created it. As the show returns to the UK and Ireland, I cannot wait to see how director Rob Roth and this glorious creative team bring the whole universe of Beauty and the Beast to life once again."

Lyricist Tim Rice added "Beauty and the Beast is a story and a show which resonates through generations, and it was a great pleasure to work with Alan to expand the score he and the brilliant Howard Ashman first created. I am thrilled that there will be a brand new production and that the newest theatrical wizardry will bring another layer of magic to the tale."

Tickets go on sale from usual online outlets on Friday, November 13 at 9am, with prices starting at €26.

