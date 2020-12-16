A brand new Disney musical is coming to Dublin in 2021

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Great news for folks looking for more and more stuff to do next year, to make up for the lack of new and fun stuff most of us got to do during 2020, because Disney have announced that a brand new musical will be coming to Ireland.

Just one month after the worldwide premiere in the UK, the new stage adaptation of Bedknobs & Broomsticks will be coming to Dublin, based on the hit 1971 Oscar-winning movie, which starred starred Bruce Forsyth, Roddy McDowall, and the legendary Angela Lansbury.

Set during World War II, the story follows the three orphaned Rawlins children, evacuated from wartime London to the countryside to live with Eglantine Price. At first, the children don’t know what to make of her, but when they discover she’s a trainee witch, they join forces to defeat a common enemy.

The stage show will run in the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from Wednesday, September 8 to Sunday, September 12, with tickets starting at less than €17.

Tickets are set to go on sale from 10am this Friday, December 18 at the usual outlets.

Now, time to get reacquainted with some of the movie's hit songs, including the best one of the lot...

READ NEXT: Disney+ price to increase for Irish subscribers, but for a very good reason