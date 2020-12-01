Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Brother Hubbard has officially joined the Arnotts family with new location

By Sarah Finnan

December 1, 2020 at 3:58pm

Share:

Officially up and running as of today, the new Brother Hubbard venue is open for coffee, treats and a cheery chat so make sure to pop in for a cuppa if you're passing. 

Brother Hubbard has just opened their third city centre location. Perfectly timing the new restaurant with the arrival of the festive season, the new spot is right in the heart of the action on Liffey Street.

First announcing that they'd be opening another location last week, they kept the big reveal until today with the team now confirming that they've set up shop right beside Arnotts - an ideal location for when the Christmas shopping slump hits and you need something sweet to tide you over.

Sharing a look at the swanky new setup over on social media, it's clear that the guys are very excited about it all. As are we my friends, as are we.

"Opening Day! Delighted to be joining the Arnotts family, here at the entrance on Liffey Street.

"Come on by for some post-level 5, next-level coffee treats and lunch! Can’t wait to welcome you in."

Salads, sausage rolls, cinnamon buns - so much to try.

Header image via Instagram/Brother Hubbard North 

READ NEXT: This is the best variation on a mince pie I’ve ever tasted

Share:

Latest articles

Christmas sandwiches in Dublin - eight sambos that are better than the Moist Maker

This is the best variation on a mince pie I've ever tasted

Dublin restaurant hosting festive artisan Christmas market all this month 

Dessert lovers need to try out this new cookie delivery service 

You may also love

Christmas sandwiches in Dublin - eight sambos that are better than the Moist Maker

This is the best variation on a mince pie I've ever tasted

Dublin restaurant hosting festive artisan Christmas market all this month 

Dessert lovers need to try out this new cookie delivery service 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.