Officially up and running as of today, the new Brother Hubbard venue is open for coffee, treats and a cheery chat so make sure to pop in for a cuppa if you're passing.

Brother Hubbard has just opened their third city centre location. Perfectly timing the new restaurant with the arrival of the festive season, the new spot is right in the heart of the action on Liffey Street.

First announcing that they'd be opening another location last week, they kept the big reveal until today with the team now confirming that they've set up shop right beside Arnotts - an ideal location for when the Christmas shopping slump hits and you need something sweet to tide you over.

Sharing a look at the swanky new setup over on social media, it's clear that the guys are very excited about it all. As are we my friends, as are we.

"Opening Day! Delighted to be joining the Arnotts family, here at the entrance on Liffey Street.

"Come on by for some post-level 5, next-level coffee treats and lunch! Can’t wait to welcome you in."

Salads, sausage rolls, cinnamon buns - so much to try.

Header image via Instagram/Brother Hubbard North