Celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin 8 with these delicious treats

In terms of desserts, we owe the French a lot.

Crossaints, crème brûlée, macarons, the list goes on. These contributions to food are as good a reason as any to celebrate Bastille Day, which is why you need to get yourself to Legit on Meath Street today.

Mark Bastille Day by enjoying a canele or madeleine (or both) from Legit. I don't remember much from LC History but pretty sure delish desserts is what the French Revolution was all about, so it's only right. The guys are open til 3, so you still have time to get yourself down there for a bitta French accompaniment to your afternoon coffee. Ross Gellar would be proud.

Header image via Instagram/Legit

