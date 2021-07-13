This cookie trailer is doing the rounds of Dublin markets and making our dessert dreams come true

A quick scroll of the Al's Cookies insta page will have you glued to your phone trying to figure out where he's headed to next.

This delish trailer has been sharing the cookie love between Merrion Square, Railway Food Market and St Annes Park, and it won't come as a shock to anyone that he sells out basically every weekend.

That gooey, melty goodness oozing out of freshly baked cookies has us weak! And you'll be obsessed with the flavour options too, there's everything from Freddo to Reese's, white choc and pecan to these lil hungry hippo fellas:

If I was to draw a picture of my dream dessert, it'd look like this. Keep an eye on their insta to find out where they're headed to next, and get planning your entire weekend around securing one of these babies. It's the right thing to do.

Header image via Instagram/Al's Cookies

