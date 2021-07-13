This cookie trailer is doing the rounds of Dublin markets and making our dessert dreams come true

By Fiona Frawley

July 13, 2021 at 4:50pm

Share:
This cookie trailer is doing the rounds of Dublin markets and making our dessert dreams come true

A quick scroll of the Al's Cookies insta page will have you glued to your phone trying to figure out where he's headed to next.

This delish trailer has been sharing the cookie love between Merrion Square, Railway Food Market and St Annes Park, and it won't come as a shock to anyone that he sells out basically every weekend.

That gooey, melty goodness oozing out of freshly baked cookies has us weak! And you'll be obsessed with the flavour options too, there's everything from Freddo to Reese's, white choc and pecan to these lil hungry hippo fellas:

If I was to draw a picture of my dream dessert, it'd look like this. Keep an eye on their insta to find out where they're headed to next, and get planning your entire weekend around securing one of these babies. It's the right thing to do.

Header image via Instagram/Al's Cookies 

READ NEXT: Nature is healing! You can now use your reusable coffee cup at one of our fave Dublin cafes once more

Share:

Latest articles

Top nine places to go for a swim in Dublin

We need to taco bout what to have for dinner tonight

This Marlborough Street fave is back serving epic Asian street food once more

Nature is healing! You can now use your reusable coffee cup at one of our fave Dublin cafes once more

You may also love

We need to taco bout what to have for dinner tonight

This Marlborough Street fave is back serving epic Asian street food once more

Scrumdiddly's ice cream to arrive in Penneys

One of Dublin's best loved bakeries is on the hunt for its permanent home

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.