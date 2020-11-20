Close

Cineworld responds to rumours of permanent closure of Dublin branch

By Rory Cashin

November 20, 2020 at 10:56am

The cinema closed indefinitely in October this year.

Back in October, Cineworld announced that they were closing indefinitely after the company reacted to news that the release of the upcoming James Bond movie has been pushed back again.

No Time To Die was due for release in early November, but Universal pushed the movie back to April 2021, prompting the cinema chain to close all branches for the foreseeable future.

This week, the Financial Times reported that Cineworld were considering slashing rents and permanently closing some of their cinemas once lockdown restrictions had been lifted, as well as "looking at a company voluntary arrangement, an insolvency process used in the UK to cut costs, as part of its talks with lenders to gain access to capital".

Rumours quickly began to swirl that the Dublin branch - Ireland's biggest cinema, with 17 screens including an IMAX and a 4DX screen - would be one of the branches to be shut down completely.

Lovin reached out to Cineworld to ask if Cineworld Dublin would no longer be re-opening at any point, and a spokesperson for the company told us in no uncertain terms that there was no truth in the claim that Cineworld Dublin would be closing for good.

So there you have it. Fingers crossed we can all be back enjoying big screen entertainment in Dublin city centre before too long!

