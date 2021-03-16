Dublin Airport shares important PSA ahead of St Patrick's Day tomorrow

Dublin Airport has an important public service announcement for people ahead of St Patrick's Day tomorrow - taking to social media to remind people of the proper pronunciation of our national holiday.

Reposting a message they first shared seven years ago, it rings as true now as it did back then. Trending on social media at the time, the message soon caught the attention of our friends across the waters, which was subsequently picked up by producers over at The Today Show. Using the PSA to stop people from making "a huge mistake", in the clip presenters can be heard saying:

"St Patrick's Day, we know about that. Before you make a huge mistake on this day, Dublin Airport has a warning for you. They have posted a message - posted on Facebook - reminding us all that it is St Paddy's Day with 'ds' as opposed to St Patty's Day with 'ts' since Patty would be short for Patricia.

"The airport says once and for all they want to banish the scourge of this."

A common pet peeve amongst Irish people, Dublin Airport hopes that their helpful reminder will come in handy once again this year.