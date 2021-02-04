One of our fave spots for a freshly baked loaf, Dublin bakery Bread 41 has shared some exciting news with carb lovers - announcing the arrival of their new bread lab.

It's rare a day goes by that I don't think of bread, croissants or other such delights. Whether I'm middway through my morning slice of toast, dreaming of my weekend pastry haul or reminiscing on past indulgences - you can guarantee that thoughts of carbs are never far from mind.

Thankfully, living in a place like Dublin means that bakeries are plentiful and bread even more so with one of our fave spots revealing that they're expanding. Sharing the exciting announcement with all bread and pastry lovers over on Instagram, the team described the new venture as "a look towards the future".

"We are introducing the bread41 lab concept. This concept is a movement towards the future, a sustainable one.

"We are delighted to have this space to work together but safely apart, share ideas and focus on key ingredients. We will continue to forage, pickle and ferment, with a new focus on alternative grains and sugars. Some grains are often overlooked but are nutritional powerhouses packed with sustainability credentials. We want to push the boundaries and see how far we can go with alternative sources of sustainable sweetness."

Giving us the opportunity to watch the masters in action, anyone who has visited the hatch recently will already have spotted their onsite mill through the window.

"The customer's ability to see what we can do and watch the bakers behind doors is essential to us. Our state of the art mill helps us close the gap, enabling us to mill onsite and have the freshest, most nutrient-rich flour for our loaves."

Adding that they are all 2very excited to bring this innovative concept to a bakery in Dublin", owner Eoin Cluskey thanked everyone involved for helping to get the venture over the line.

Regular updates to follow on their social media pages, so if you're not already following them, best remedy that quick as can be.

Header image via Instagram/Bread 41