Dublin business owners 'beyond angry' as they await clarifications on level 3 guidelines

By Sarah Finnan

September 18, 2020 at 9:14am

Dublin publicans, business owners and restaurateurs have all expressed frustration at the lack of guidance from government in light of Tuesday's announcement. Anxiously awaiting further clarification today, it's believed that the capital will be moved to level three ahead of the weekend.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that Dublin be moved to a level three rating on the Living with Covid scheme in light of worrying figures in the capital. Advising government to tighten restrictions in the city, it's thought that more stringent measures will be introduced for restaurants and pubs.

Already struggling to stay afloat, business owners have not taken well to the news, calling for a decision to be made as 'fridges are full'.

Saying that 'today is a huge day' for the industry, local pub 57 the Headline claims that it's 'a mix of bad management, bad advice and complete stupidity' that has brought the situation to this point.

Dublin is on a level two rating as it stands but cabinet is expected to announce a decision on whether that will be changed to a level three by this evening. With many feeling sick to their stomachs, it will be a long day for hospitality staff as they await further guidance on what's to come.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions

