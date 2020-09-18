Dublin business owners 'beyond angry' as they await clarifications on level 3 guidelines

Dublin publicans, business owners and restaurateurs have all expressed frustration at the lack of guidance from government in light of Tuesday's announcement. Anxiously awaiting further clarification today, it's believed that the capital will be moved to level three ahead of the weekend.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that Dublin be moved to a level three rating on the Living with Covid scheme in light of worrying figures in the capital. Advising government to tighten restrictions in the city, it's thought that more stringent measures will be introduced for restaurants and pubs.

Already struggling to stay afloat, business owners have not taken well to the news, calling for a decision to be made as 'fridges are full'.

If I treated my business with the same doubtful, painful gradualism that the government has treated this week's decision making, I'd be bankrupt. Make a fucking decision. The fridges are full. We need to make a plan. — colm keane (@colmkeane) September 18, 2020

Food Waste ! By this stage of the week, we all have perishable food supplies in our buildings or pre- commited to purchasing



We’ve been doing this safely for a good number of weeks now



We should really be trusted to get through the weekend & sell the food rather than bin it😣 — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) September 18, 2020

Boats landing, fridges full of great local seafood. If all @SSI_WHOLESALE customers (those lucky enough to actually be open) have to close without notice does government have any suggestions what we are do with all this stock? @MichealMartinTD @LeoVaradkar @Bordbia @BordIascMhara pic.twitter.com/XQp5wbeQBA — Niall Sabongi (@NiallSabongi) September 18, 2020

Saying that 'today is a huge day' for the industry, local pub 57 the Headline claims that it's 'a mix of bad management, bad advice and complete stupidity' that has brought the situation to this point.

Beyond angry at this stage, let down beyond belief by our country's leaders. There must be one hell of a support package coming for us @LeoVaradkar @MichealMartinTD @LVADublinPubs pic.twitter.com/qlY6mAxTuy — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) September 17, 2020

Feeling very nervous and sick to our stomach today. 😪. @LVADublinPubs — HarryByrnesClontarf (@harrybyrnespub) September 18, 2020

Dublin is on a level two rating as it stands but cabinet is expected to announce a decision on whether that will be changed to a level three by this evening. With many feeling sick to their stomachs, it will be a long day for hospitality staff as they await further guidance on what's to come.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions