Grogans is holding an art exhibition to support local artists today

Grogans is holding an art exhibition today to support local artists.

You love to see this.

There are paintings pinned to the outside of the pub that belong to local artists.

Grogan's posted on their social media announcing the exhibition and the reason behind it.

They said that it's 'a beautiful Saturday morning here at HQ for today's exhibition where we ask you to #SupportLocalArtists and ask our Government for #SupportNotSympathy for our industry which has been decimated by lockdown'.

'Credit to @orlamellonart for organizing this, this morning, a tonne of effort and hard work have gone into this and we are extremely appreciative❤'

If you are out and about why not pop over to support a good cause.