It’s a sad day for Dublin as Jam Park in Swords announces its closure

Jam Park, which had been selected by the government for a pilot nightclub event, will close its doors after being unable to come to an agreement regarding their lease.

According to their statement on jam-park.com, when the venue opened in summer 2019, “games, live music shows, club nights, Eatyard food vendors, markets, talks, film screenings, bingo, big screen & sound sports, fitness classes, and even a rooftop farm were all part of the Jam Park gameplan."

Despite Covid hitting just nine months later, they managed to thrive, holding online game events, delivering pints and even growing fruit and veg on their rooftop. On top of this, they had a huge amount of summer bookings from people eager to get back into the venue or try it out for the first time, which now sadly must be cancelled. The scheduled gigs, fairs, exhibitions and talks will also unfortunately not be going ahead.

After putting so much love and effort into the venue, it’s no surprise that the Jam team are hoping to find a new site, and have encouraged anyone who knows of a free space to get in touch.