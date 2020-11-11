Kilmacud has a new coffee spot and locals are loving it

Need caffeinating? Well, should you find yourself in the vicinity of the Kilmacud area why not give Two Muggs a try? A new addition to the local coffee scene, the team is serving up steaming hot cuppas from the inside of a shipping container.

One of many new coffee spots popping their heads up around Dublin recently, Two Muggs can be found right across from O'Dwyer's in Kilmacud. Open as of yesterday afternoon, their arrival has been greatly welcomed by all those within 5km of the place who have described it as a "great new addition to the parish".

Fully stocked with coffee by Silverskin Coffe Roasters, they have all the usuals on the menu (flat deece, cappuccino, americano etc.) as well as chai, hot chocolate (white and milk), matcha and herbal teas. Treats too.

We may be midway through the week but I reckon another coffee is still needed to get over the slump so bottoms up my friends.

Header image via Instagram/Two Mugs

