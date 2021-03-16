La Peniche confirms good news they'll be reopening for takeaway pizza very soon

Eager to get back to doing what they love, La Peniche - like most other pubs, restaurants and cafes - has been closed for much longer than first anticipated.

Toying with the idea of reopening for quite a few weeks now, owners previously took to Twitter to ask customers if they would be interested in takeaway coffees or the like. Putting it to a poll, public response was very much in favour of the idea with locals encouraging owners to move ahead with plans.

Finally making the decision to reopen, owners took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to update customers on what they can expect going forward.

"After months of closure and not knowing where we stand. We have decided we will open soon offering Pizza for Collection and Delivery. We are working on the menus at present and will keep you updated on dates. In the meantime please feel free to share this #jobfairy #Dublin #Jobs."

After months of closure and not knowing where we stand.

We have decided we will open soon offering Pizza for Collection and Delivery. We are working on the menus at present and will keep you updated on dates. In the meantime please feel free to share this #jobfairy #Dublin #Jobs pic.twitter.com/BjyyIpIprp — LaPeniche (@LaPeniche3) March 16, 2021

Still a ways away from opening their doors, the team are hard at work busy putting the finishing touches on menus so keep your eyes on their socials for the most up-to-date info.

Header image via Instagram/La Peniche