Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet

When Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry, she would have been well aware that her life would never be the same again.

The already famous Hollywood star knew that the level of scrutiny into her private life would be going up a million notches but there's one aspect of Royal protocol that a lot of young people today may find difficult to get used to.

That's right. She's had to delete all of her social media accounts.

Luckily for us, Irish Twitter user Wayne Lawlor has dug up this gem of a tweet from back in 2013. In it, Prince Harry's future wife describes Dublin as 'beyond lovely' and says she is looking forward to a night at Dicey's Garden and Krystle nightclub.

She may have shut down all her social media sites but let's not forget #MeghanMarkle said Dublin was 'beyond lovely' on her visit in 2013 pic.twitter.com/WIvp3R0mjO — Wayne L (@WayneLawlor) January 10, 2018

With €2 Thursdays at Dicey's being the height of popularity back then, who can blame her?

