Popular Howth coffee haven opens new branch on Drury Street!

You can now get your fave Howth café's coffee and treats right in the heart of Dublin City!

Bodega in Howth Market opens seven days a week to serve its loyal customers the very best coffee. Their aesthetic is a mix of New York vibes, Melbourne inspo, and of course some Irish hospitality. They first opened in November 2017.

If you're not a Howth local, but love Bodega's vibes, then fear not. Now you can get their specialty coffee right in the heart of Dublin City Centre.

Two weeks ago, Bodega Howth expanded its café and set up a second home within George's Street Arcade on Drury Street. You can expect the same gorge selection of treats and toasties in this branch as they already sell in Howth.

Header image via Instagram/bodegahowth

READ ON: Don't miss out on Camerino Bakery's pop up café before it finishes for Christmas!