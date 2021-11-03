Move over Pumpkin Spice Lattes, it's Gingerbread season!

If you need a little something to help with your pumpkin spice withdrawals.

We are officially pumpkined out. Pumpkin season is over, which means there's a new seasonal drink in town. It's an old favourite and not a too distant cousin of the PSL; say a warm welcome to the gingerbread latte! Warm and Toasty in Skerries is embracing the countdown to Christmas with their adorable take on the GBL (gingerbread latte).

Nothing warms your stomach like a gingerbread latte, and this one is accompanied by gingerbread biscuit crumble and fresh cream. Plus the takeaway cup is so cute, which always helps. Warm and Toasty also do a range of gourmet toasties and pastries, so definitely worth checking out this winter! Just take a look this chocolate drizzled croissant.

Warm and Toasty is based on Strand Street and opens Tuesday to Sunday between 9am and 5pm.

Header image via Instagram/warmandtoastydublin

