Duck into this new Cornelscourt coffee spot for your caffeine fix this week

By Katy Thornton

December 9, 2021 at 10:09am

There's a brand new coffee spot in town and it's super cute.

The year of the coffee trailer is not quite over yet, and a new one has popped up just in time. The Coffee Duck in Cornelscourt opened this week and they're serving up some specialty coffee. Their coffee beans are sourced from Two Fifty Square so you know they do a mean cuppa joe.

Not only do they do a sensational cup of coffee, they also make their hot chocolates with melted Valrhona pieces, with all the trimmings (whipped cream, marshmallows, and chocolate shavings). Just in time for those dark and freezing days, where nothing is better than a hot cuppa to keep your hands warm.

The Coffee Duck opens seven days a week, from 7.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday, perfect for those early morning commuters, and 10am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. They're based on Bray Road in Cornelscourt.

Header image via Instagram/the_coffee_duck

