Dublin's Shelbourne hotel is in the running for a very prestigious travel award - competing against the cream of the crop to take home the title of world's best hotel for 2021.

Travel was very different last year but if there's one good thing to come out of spending more time at home, it's a renewed appreciation for our own little Emerald Isle.

Announcing the nominees for this year's Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards, one Irish hotel is amongst those to be recognised. In the running to be crowned the world's leading hotel for 2021, the team shared the exciting news on social media, writing:

"We are pleased to announce that you can now vote for The Shelbourne as Best Hotel in the @travelandleisure World’s Best Awards 2021."

Describing the place as "Dublin's most famous historic hotel", a short piece on the Travel + Leisure website pays tribute to the venue's "refined elegance", proximity to Stephen's Green and plush period-style decor.

The voting system isn't necessarily the easiest to navigate - you have to go through a number of different steps before actually even casting your vote - but it's not like any of us have anything else to be doing anyway and your efforts will be more than worth it to see an Irish favourite take home the gold.

You can cast your vote here.

Header image via Shutterstock