This video shows seagull shoplifting from Londis on Grafton Street.

Maybe with the lack of scraps to feed off at the moment, the seagulls of Dublin have resorted to shoplifting.

This video shows the fearless seagull pop into Londis on Grafton Street before emerging with what seems to be a packet of crisps.

The guy recording even says he will pay for the crisps.

Take a look at the video here: