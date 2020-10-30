Close

WATCH: Brown Thomas has revealed their festive window display and it's as beaut as ever

By Sarah Finnan

October 30, 2020 at 10:42am

Brown Thomas unveiled their festive window display last night and it definitely didn't disappoint.

A sure sign that Christmas is on the way, going to see the BT windows is always a highlight on the festive calendar. Drawing the crowds each year, it's one of the most anticipated events of the season. However, with level five restrictions still in place, sadly an in-person reveal was not on the cards this year and so organisers opted for a virtual showcase instead.

Unveiling the 2020 setup via YouTube yesterday evening, this year's display centres on the theme 'dreaming of' with the short clip showing a young girl being transported into a magical world of her imagination. Set to an original track by Nell Mescal, the display has gone down a treat with the public.

Inspiring people to keep dreaming of the future, it's given us all the warm fuzzies inside and made us feel very Christmassy indeed.

You can watch the full video below.

