WATCH: Brown Thomas has revealed their festive window display and it's as beaut as ever

Brown Thomas unveiled their festive window display last night and it definitely didn't disappoint.

A sure sign that Christmas is on the way, going to see the BT windows is always a highlight on the festive calendar. Drawing the crowds each year, it's one of the most anticipated events of the season. However, with level five restrictions still in place, sadly an in-person reveal was not on the cards this year and so organisers opted for a virtual showcase instead.

Unveiling the 2020 setup via YouTube yesterday evening, this year's display centres on the theme 'dreaming of' with the short clip showing a young girl being transported into a magical world of her imagination. Set to an original track by Nell Mescal, the display has gone down a treat with the public.

Inspiring people to keep dreaming of the future, it's given us all the warm fuzzies inside and made us feel very Christmassy indeed.

So excited about this❤️❤️❤️❤️ Wrote “missing you” a few years ago and it’s finally getting heard🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/hUYPPyxon0 — nell mescal (@nellmescal_) October 29, 2020

Beautiful video created by @brownthomas making you feel hope and happiness. This Christmas will be a little different but we can still enjoy the traditions in a new way ✨ https://t.co/iJORc0tXQj — Pamela Kiely (@_pamelakiely_) October 30, 2020

As much as I HATED getting up at all hours in the morning to be in work in town for 8AM, I used to love walking past the Brown Thomas windows all lit up each morning. They're always so beautiful — Holli Breslin (@HolliB123) October 29, 2020

Such a stunning emotive video to launch @brownthomas Christmas Windows ❤️ https://t.co/rd5kEl9rrs — Venadoyle (@Venadoyle6) October 29, 2020

You can watch the full video below.

