5 spots where you can get a delish salad in Dublin this week

Sometimes, you DO make friends with salads (if you understand that reference, we can be pals)!

Have you ever been fascinated by the Kardashians when they're tucking into their gigantic salads on TV? No, just me? Well you can't deny they always look like they're enjoying them (Kourtney especially), making us almost believe you can enjoy a salad and be satisfied. Need more convincing? Check out these Dublin salad bars.

1. Blazing Salads

Location: Drury Street

Blazing Salads are the salad experts of Dublin. Based on Drury Street, and open all day, they do a range of diverse and beautifully coloured salads, like this one. This Greek style tomato salads comes with chickpeas and barley, perfect for lunch.

2. Sprout & Co

Multiple Locations

With locations all over Dublin City Centre, from Ballsbridge, to Exchequer Street, Sprout does a pretty good salad. They have a ton of choice, but we specifically recommend the Sataysfied Chicken (or the Tofu Satay for our vegans and vegetarians). Satay can make anything delicious, and it is the perfect dressing to these salad bowls.

3. Tang

Location: Dawson Street

We are obsessing over this roast sweet potato salad from Tang. It comes in tamari and balsamic, with sautéed purple sprouting broccoli, micro cress, dukkah and tang nut butter dressing.

4. Póg

Multiple Locations

I know, I know. You wouldn't expect Póg, the masters of pancakes, to be on a list for the best salads. However, here they are, once again showing they can do it all. This salad comes with roast pumpkin, buckwheat, kale, cherry tomatoes, cranberries, pomegranate, mixed seeds, and maple mustard dressing. You can add chicken, halloumi, poached eggs, or chorizo if you want to fill it up a bit more.

5. Tiller + Grain

Location: Frederick Street

Tiller + Grain have a brand new salad! Introducing the Bulgar Wheat and Persimmon salad. The wheat is cooked with their inhouse vegetable stock (Tiller + Grain don't believe in waste after all) and the salad consists of fennel, pomegranate, dried cranberries, and a whole lotta herbs.

Now these look like salads fit for a Kardashian (seriously, you've never been fascinated by their giant salads? I don't believe you).

Where will you stop in for your lunchtime salad?

Header image via Instagram/tangfood

