Allta Wine Bar is launching their first bakery pop-up this weekend and our bellies are already rumbling in anticipation of what's yet to come.

Weekends and baked goods are a match made in heaven. Tipping out on the morning coffee run and arriving home, pastries in hand, is one of the few things keeping us going lately and one Dublin spot is here to continue fuelling our love affair with croissants thanks to their latest venture.

Taking to Instagram to share a big announcement with customers, the Allta Wine Bar team confirmed that they'll be launching their first-ever pop-up bakery this weekend

"Next Saturday the 6th March, we will launch our first bakery pop up at Allta. We'll have our sourdough fresh from the oven, @shiitakemisobutter, @plurbakery filled croissants, whiskey coffee hot chocolate and loads of other wine and provisions to buy.

"OH... and LOADS and LOADS of crème brûlée doughnuts amongst others."

Open to the public from 10am, it's likely things will be in very hot demand so I wouldn't dilly dally if I were you.

We've yet to meet a doughnut we didn't like so this is right up our street.

Header image via Instagram/Allta Wine Bar

READ NEXT: Brand new coffee hatch opened in Dublin 12