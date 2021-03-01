Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Allta Wine Bar is launching their first bakery pop-up this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

March 1, 2021 at 9:34am

Share:

Allta Wine Bar is launching their first bakery pop-up this weekend and our bellies are already rumbling in anticipation of what's yet to come. 

Weekends and baked goods are a match made in heaven. Tipping out on the morning coffee run and arriving home, pastries in hand, is one of the few things keeping us going lately and one Dublin spot is here to continue fuelling our love affair with croissants thanks to their latest venture.

Taking to Instagram to share a big announcement with customers, the Allta Wine Bar team confirmed that they'll be launching their first-ever pop-up bakery this weekend

"Next Saturday the 6th March, we will launch our first bakery pop up at Allta. We'll have our sourdough fresh from the oven, @shiitakemisobutter, @plurbakery filled croissants, whiskey coffee hot chocolate and loads of other wine and provisions to buy.

"OH... and LOADS and LOADS of crème brûlée doughnuts amongst others."

Open to the public from 10am, it's likely things will be in very hot demand so I wouldn't dilly dally if I were you.

We've yet to meet a doughnut we didn't like so this is right up our street.

Header image via Instagram/Allta Wine Bar

READ NEXT: Brand new coffee hatch opened in Dublin 12

Share:

Latest articles

Gardaí called to Dublin Zoo to assist zookeepers with some monkey business

21 recent bops we NEED every DJ to play on our first night out after the pandemic

One of Drumcondra's favourite restaurants is back open for takeaway

A new pizza place and bottle shop combo has opened up in Drumcondra

You may also love

Brand new coffee hatch opened in Dublin 12

Eight tasty things to eat this weekend

Jules Mak shows us how to make perfect Potstickers at home

Brother Hubbard to donate all proceeds from this week's meal kits to youth mental health charity

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.