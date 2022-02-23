Chez Max cafe at Alliance Française to reopen next month

The cafe in Dublin's French Language Centre has been largely closed since March 2020 due to... well, you know.

Yesterday on Instagram, Alliance Française Dublin confirmed Chez Max, the cafe and restaurant in their Kildare Street HQ will reopen on March 1st.

The traditional cafe which serves homemade French dishes with Parisian flair is a hidden Dublin 2 gem and we're delighted to hear they'll be back up and running soon.

The cafe is a sister of Chez Max's flagship bistro by Dublin Castle, who also expressed their excitement following the news of the reopening.

The reopening will bring with it daily specials, hot & cold meals, breakfasts, patisserie, quick bites, épicerie fine as well as a great selection of wine and coffee.

Dublin's Alliance Française aims to promote French culture in Ireland, as well as providing a space for intercultural exchanges between Ireland and the French-speaking world. As well as their soon-to-reopen Chez Max cafe, they host an extensive French multimedia library with books, graphic novels, newspapers, magazines, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, learning & teaching materials, and a language centre for all ages and levels.

The cafe will be open to the public from next Tuesday, March 1st. Dare we say ideal for anyone looking to celebrate Pancake Tuesday with a tasty traditional crepe?

Header image via Instagram/af_dublin

