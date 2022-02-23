Live in the city centre? Shuppa gets essentials to your door in 15 mins

Forgot some essentials in your weekly shop? The Shuppa app can sort that out for you, and in fifteen minutes too!

We've all been there. No matter how many shopping lists you write out, or how often you walk up and down the aisles, you forget a few essential somethings doing your weekly shop. I don't know how many times I've been heading to a pre-drinks, only to realise I forgot mixer, or a wine bag, or some snacks to bring along with me. Instead of feverishly texting friends over WhatsApp to see if someone else can pick those bits up, Shuppa has got you covered instead.

Shuppa is a new app where you can order all these essentials and have them delivered to your door in 15 minutes or less.

You can get pretty much anything you'd pick up in the grocery store, including food, medicine, even fake tan. The app is sectioned off into categories, so it's easy to find what you're looking for. They even have an Isolation Bundle, for anyone down with covid, and a What We're Loving section too for recommendations.

Shuppa tries to focus on sourcing from local Dublin businesses, including Firehouse Bakery and Lilliput Stores, and you can apply to be a supplier HERE. Shopping online also aims to reduce waste, as you're less likely to pick up something you don't actually need.

Some of the areas they deliver to include Ranelagh, Ballsbridge, Portobello, the Docklands, and Smithfield.

You can check out where Shuppa delivers HERE. Delivery costs €1.99, or is free for orders over €30.

And don't worry if you're not in their zone yet; they've got big plans to expand in the future.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: This Dublin bartender is the newest member of the First Dates team