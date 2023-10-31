Dublin 2 restaurant wins award for Best Luxury Seafood in Europe

If it's good enough for Harry Styles.

SOLE Seafood & Grill on South William Street has won a prestigious award for the fifth consecutive year.

The Dublin 2 restaurant took home the Best Luxury Seafood in Europe award for 2023 at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards on October 28th, with Culinary Director Richie Wilson and Head Chef Oscar Mingyi Chen accepting it at a ceremony which was held in Athens, Greece.

The World Luxury Restaurant Awards is a highly competitive and prestigious award ceremony, which sees leading culinary establishments competing from across the world. The awards are presented on a country, regional, continent, and global basis, with their winners selected via online public vote, providing true recognition that reflects the hard work and dedication exhibited by employees.

"Sea-to-SOLE"

SOLE first won this award in 2019, a year after they first opened on South William Street, followed by Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant in Ireland in 2020 and then won Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant in Europe again in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

SOLE’s Culinary Director, Richie Wilson said this of the win:

"We are thrilled to retain this award and to be here amongst the best restaurants in the world is a feeling like no other. Winning this award 5 years in a row is a testament to the continuous hard work and dedication from our entire SOLE team. We are thankful for each guest that we have welcomed through our doors, our wonderful producers, local suppliers, partners and employees who have all made SOLE the success it is today."

In its five years operating in Dublin, SOLE has become renowned for its ocean-fresh fish and its focus on "sea-to-SOLE" fare, executed with extreme style by its culinary team. They partner with Irish award-winning suppliers such as David Keane Connemara Oysters, Kish Fish, and Peter Hannan who supplies their beef.

SOLE offers luxury dining experiences, including private dining options, and an exclusive Calvisius Caviar Experience where guests can expect to taste Ars Italica Calvisius Caviar, one of the most exquisite delicacies in world cuisine.

Dubliners will remember that SOLE was also one of the restaurants where Harry Styles chose to dine when he was in Dublin in summer 2022 with actress and his then-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

You can make a booking for SOLE on their website - they open Monday to Friday 5pm - late, and Saturday snd Sunday from 1pm - late.

Header images via SOLE

