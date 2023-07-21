Here's how to get a chicken fillet roll for less than €2.50 next week

Brought to you by Applegreen.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Here at Lovin Dublin HQ, we pride ourselves on championing the humble chicken fillet roll.

From figuring out the ideal combination of fillings to sign-posting the best spots for a cheeky chicken fillet roll, we would consider ourselves aficionados.

You can therefore imagine our delight, dear reader when we learned that next week, chicken fillet lovers can nab their favourite meal for just €2.47.

That's right, as part of Applegreen's birthday celebration sale – the big day is July 24th – the store is serving up this Irish delicacy and other delicious treats for unbelievable prices.

Not a chicken fillet fan? No worries. Tuck into a breakfast roll instead for that same incredible price.

To make a meal out of it, grab some crisps or popcorn for just 24c and wash it all down with a refreshing Slushee.

It's not just food on offer either. You can also get your car washed for the low price of €2.47.

Ready to nab some incredible deals? Here's what you need to know.

What's on offer?

Enjoy major discounts on all your favourite Irish treats. Here are some of our top deals:

100% Irish chicken fillet rolls - €2.47

Breakfast Rolls - €2.47

Any car wash - €2.47

12oz Slushees - 24c

Tayto Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar flavours - 24c

With these low prices, you can enjoy a hearty roll, a cold refreshing beverage, a bag of crisps AND a car wash for less than €5.50.

How can I bag a deal?

You can grab incredible deals from Applegreen's birthday celebration sale from Applegreen locations nationwide on Monday, July 24th. This sale runs for just one day, so don't miss your chance to save big.

To find your closest Applegreen location, head to www.applegreenstores.com.

