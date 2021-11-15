If you love afternoon tea, this Frederick Street spot is making theirs festive!

By Katy Thornton

November 15, 2021 at 9:52am

You're not going to find a more wholesome and festive way to spend an afternoon in December than this.

Picture it. You're walking through Henry Street, picking up Christmas gifts, soaking up the holiday cheer. Your arms are laden with shopping bags, your feet are beginning to hurt; you just need a bit of a rest, and maybe a bit of a sweet treat. Well, steer yourself towards Frederick Street, because the Old Music Shop Restaurant is offering festive afternoon tea this December!

The Old Music Shop serve their festive afternoon tea every day from the 1st December. Tea is served from 1pm to 5pm, and booking is absolutely essential. On the menu is a range of dainty sandwiches filled with turkey and stuffing, roast ham and mustard, smoked salmon and cream cheese, as well as vegetarian options too. There's Christmassy desserts such as scones, mince pies, eclairs, macaroons, festive fruit cake, and of course, some tea to quench your thirst after all that Christmas shopping. Add prosecco if you're feeling fancy.

Afternoon tea is offered 7 days a week and costs €25 per person. They have child friendly variation also if you want to make this a family trip. Book through Open Table or by giving them a call. Entrance is through The Castle Hotel just off Parnell Square.

December is a busy time, often overrun with plans. Why not take a few hours to enjoy some quiet with loved ones, all with the comfort of a cup of tea? Plus, who doesn't love a tiny sandwich?

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Ever wanted to try scuba diving? Now's your chance

