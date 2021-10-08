Kick the weekend off in style with this Dublin 8 wine and cheese night

By Fiona Frawley

October 8, 2021 at 10:55am

Kick the weekend off in style with this Dublin 8 wine and cheese night

It's our forever favourite combo, with a few extras on the side.

If you're someone who tends to enjoy a Friday ritual of wine and nibbles, get yourself down to Riggers in Dublin 8 tonight. The Emmet Road cafe will be opening late to test the waters for autumn and winter supper evenings, with a special event to get the party started.

Spritz & Dips will kick off this evening from 4pm, and is definitely one for Dublin foodies to pop into. On offer you'll find a tasty selection of wine, coffee for the post-afternoon caffeine fiends among you, cheeseboards and mezze plates. Also, we're hoping the event stays true to its name and that there'll be dips of some sort in the equation.

All going well, these suppers could become a regular fixture at Riggers on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. According to the Dublin 8 spot, "this won't be a full dinner service but a really nice, simple, delicious grazing menu with the best quality ingredients and some beaut drinks". Speaking as someone who can never decide what to order anyway, I'm pretty happy with this set up.

The event will run on a first come, first served basis for now, or you can give Riggers a call if you'd like to secure your spot. Sounds like a gorge way to spend a Friday!

Header image via Instagram/riggers.d8

