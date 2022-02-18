Make Póg style pancakes at home this Pancake Tuesday

Hopeless at making pancakes? Or just obsessed with the Póg recipe?

If your family is anything like mine, every Pancake Tuesday, a battered sheet of paper from primary school comes out with a recipe for pancakes. Should we not just know how to make them by now? Yes, probably. It is just milk, egg, and flour after all, right? Wrong - it is tradition to get the wrinkled sheet out from the depths of whatever cookbook it's been sandwiched between. But if that same old recipe just isn't cutting it for you, why not order in the perfect pancake home kit from Póg?

This year Póg is putting together a protein pancake home kit, just in time for Pancake Tuesday. In the Póg pancake box you get 425g of protein pancake mix, granola, crushed oats, mixed seeds, nutella, maple syrup, dark chocolate drops, and white chocolate drops, all for €25 per kit. Póg an chócaire.

This Póg pancake home kit is available for nationwide delivery so get your order in before that special Tuesday on the 1st March! The last day to order is Wednesday 23rd February, so you better be quick. You can place your order through this link HERE.

Header image via Instagram/pog_dublin

