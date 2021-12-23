Popular Harold's Cross pizza place to open within Dublin 8 pub after Christmas

Pizza Truck are opening a brand new location, with a bigger kitchen that will allow them to add a little something extra to their menu!

Well if this isn't a bit of good news, I don't know what is. Pizza Truck is fittingly named, being a pizza truck based in Harold's Cross. Known for their stunning pizza pies and loaded fries, they quickly rose in popularity amongst South Dublin locals. Which is why we were delighted to see their announcement of a second location!

Pizza Truck opens within Guinans Pub on James Street from the 28th December! So when you're all Christmas dinner-ed out, and you're craving a pizza, you know exactly where to go to. Best of all, with their bigger kitchen, Pizza Truck will branch out into making wings too!

Initially they will only do delivery and collection from this spot, with more plans for the future.

Locals of Dublin 8, we hope you're feeling lucky.

Header image via Instagram/pizzatruckdublin

