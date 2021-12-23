Popular Harold's Cross pizza place to open within Dublin 8 pub after Christmas

By Katy Thornton

December 23, 2021 at 4:56pm

Share:

Pizza Truck are opening a brand new location, with a bigger kitchen that will allow them to add a little something extra to their menu!

Well if this isn't a bit of good news, I don't know what is. Pizza Truck is fittingly named, being a pizza truck based in Harold's Cross. Known for their stunning pizza pies and loaded fries, they quickly rose in popularity amongst South Dublin locals. Which is why we were delighted to see their announcement of a second location!

Pizza Truck opens within Guinans Pub on James Street from the 28th December! So when you're all Christmas dinner-ed out, and you're craving a pizza, you know exactly where to go to. Best of all, with their bigger kitchen, Pizza Truck will branch out into making wings too!

Initially they will only do delivery and collection from this spot, with more plans for the future.

Locals of Dublin 8, we hope you're feeling lucky.

Header image via Instagram/pizzatruckdublin

READ ON: Malahide coffee spot to open on Christmas Day to help a family in need

Share:

Latest articles

7 Dublin spots to relax in after a day of sales shopping on Stephen's Day

Malahide coffee spot to open on Christmas Day to help a family in need

"No one should be homeless" Shankill coffee bar to donate all proceeds from Christmas Eve

The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures and everything in between

You may also love

7 Dublin spots to relax in after a day of sales shopping on Stephen's Day

From Happy Endings to Michael's several Dublin restaurants temporarily close until 2022

Michael's to open second restaurant in south side location

Sandyford to welcome fifth branch of this much loved Persian restaurant

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.