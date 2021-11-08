To celebrate one year in business, this Donabate café is giving away free coffee!

Great news for all those early morning commuters - your caffeine fix is free of charge!

We have some inside scoop you coffee lovers might be interested in. The first specialty coffee spot in Donabate is celebrating their one year anniversary tomorrow the 9th November. Triangle Coffee Co will serve free coffees from 7am to 10am to all customers as a way to thank their loyal community for all their business. They will also be handing out over 100 free cupcakes for the day. Stunning if you have a bit of a sweet tooth.

The café will have donation buckets on display in aid of Caring is Sharing Homeless Outreach, an amazing charity. So if you're feeling generous you can donate the money normally designated for your caffeine fix to a great cause.

Header image via Instagram/triangle_coffeeco

