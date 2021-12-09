Walkinstown welcomes a sexy new burger joint this week and it looks epic

By Katy Thornton

December 9, 2021 at 11:57am

Share:

All week they've been teasing us, but opening day is finally here!

How can a burger be sexy, you may ask? Just take a gander through the Striptease Instagram feed, and we're sure you'll find your answer. Striptease Burger opens officially today after their soft opening last weekend, and it should be at the top of your to try list.

Behold: The Lap Dance. A burger with this name can't be anything but sexy. It comes with a treble pattie, Dubliner cheese, beef dripping fried onions, crispy bacon, and sexy burger sauce.

Also sexy? These smoked short rib of beef croquettes. This rib of beef is done in a three cheese sauce, coated in delicious crumbs, and fried in beef dripping (beef dripping is always sexy, let's be real).

Striptease burger opens today from 5pm, and Friday through to Sunday from 3pm. We have a feeling some of these dishes are gonna fly out, so get there nice and early if you have your eye on some of these bits.

You can take a look at their fabulous menu below.

Image via Instagram Stories/striptease_burger

 

Yes, you spied some milkshakes to wash your burger down with. You can opt for a Plain Jane (no judgement) in Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry, or go for a Sexy Shake, in Biscoff, Ferrero Rocher, and Oreo.

Header image via Instagram/striptease_burger

READ ON: Dublin says goodbye to this Donnybrook institution as demolition permission is granted

Share:

Latest articles

This beloved Ranelagh tapas spot is closing next week to make way for a new chapter

5 ways to support your local hospitality business in the wake of new restrictions

WIN: A hamper filled with Cadbury chocolate for someone you love

5 markets happening in Dublin this weekend to get your Christmas bits in

You may also love

This beloved Ranelagh tapas spot is closing next week to make way for a new chapter

5 ways to support your local hospitality business in the wake of new restrictions

Duck into this new Cornelscourt coffee spot for your caffeine fix this week

After 30 years in business, Oriental Emporium is changing hands in 2022

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.