Walkinstown welcomes a sexy new burger joint this week and it looks epic

All week they've been teasing us, but opening day is finally here!

How can a burger be sexy, you may ask? Just take a gander through the Striptease Instagram feed, and we're sure you'll find your answer. Striptease Burger opens officially today after their soft opening last weekend, and it should be at the top of your to try list.

Behold: The Lap Dance. A burger with this name can't be anything but sexy. It comes with a treble pattie, Dubliner cheese, beef dripping fried onions, crispy bacon, and sexy burger sauce.

Also sexy? These smoked short rib of beef croquettes. This rib of beef is done in a three cheese sauce, coated in delicious crumbs, and fried in beef dripping (beef dripping is always sexy, let's be real).

Striptease burger opens today from 5pm, and Friday through to Sunday from 3pm. We have a feeling some of these dishes are gonna fly out, so get there nice and early if you have your eye on some of these bits.

You can take a look at their fabulous menu below.

Yes, you spied some milkshakes to wash your burger down with. You can opt for a Plain Jane (no judgement) in Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry, or go for a Sexy Shake, in Biscoff, Ferrero Rocher, and Oreo.

Header image via Instagram/striptease_burger

