Calling all literature lovers, Dublin Book Festival 2021 starts on Monday!

This event will take place both online and offline.

The Dublin Book Festival (DBF) is back from Monday the 8th November to Monday the 15th November. The event has been running since 2006, and is much loved by the literary community in Ireland. While some events will still take place virtually, the DBF is delighted to present live events this year. Some of these events will take place in the likes of Smock Alley Theatre, The Heritage Centre, Dublin Port, National Botanic Gardens and more.

Among those attending the festival is President Michael D. Higgins, Emma Donoghue (Room), Roddy Doyle (Smile), Éilís Ní Dhuibhne (The Dancers Dancing), Sam Blake (Little Bones), and many more. Events will include walking tours, poetry readings, and book launches. Ireland has a rich history in literature, and the DBF seeks to celebrate all voices, both new and old.

You can book tickets for the event HERE. The website delves into more depth on the kinds of events that are happening, from a conversation between Michael D. Higgins and Paddy Woodworth at Smock Alley Theatre, to a panel of trans writers including Aoife Martin, Kit Fryatt and Fiona Leigh discussing the pleasures and realities of trans writing in Ireland. The 13th November marks Dublin City Libraries Reader’s Day and will see conversations had with the likes of Niall MacMonagle, Emilie Pine, Rosaleen McDonagh and many more.

We encourage all who have a love of literature and books to look into these events and participate in any way they wish. There's a plethora of events taking place, and you are bound to find something (if not many things) that interest you.

Header image via Shutterstock

