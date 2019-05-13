Six Week Summer Shred With Andrew Sweeney – Week Two Meal Plan And Recipes
“I used to be so self-conscious when in groups, waiting for someone to point out that I was fat and have everyone look and laugh.”
Andrew Sweeney was classified as obese for most of his life. After years of yo-yo dieting and unproductive gym sessions, he decided to figure out a plan that was finally going to transform his body and his life. (You can read Andrew’s transformation story here).
On the left: wasting my money on every fitness magazine out there trying every diet under the sun. I would lose 5 pounds but gain 10 straight after. . On the right: finally able to filter the bullshit in the industry and realise that it’s just about calorie deficit/calorie surplus depending on your goal . #transformationtuesday
These days, Andrew has turned his passion into his work, helping others like him find the lifestyle that suits them. His goal is to help people with a similar story to his; people who are struggling with their weight, who are lacking in confidence and want to build a better lifestyle.
This 12 week challenge is the longest I’ve given myself to cut for summer. There hasn’t been one day so far where I thought it was difficult. I’ve eaten bread, pasta, chocolate, drank beer and wine and I still managed to cut fat. Looking forward to seeing the end result in 5 weeks. 💪🏼
We’ve teamed up with Andrew to bring you a Six Week Summer Shred, complete with shopping lists, meal plans, and workout videos, to kick start your fitness journey. (Read Andrew’s Week One guide here).
These plans don’t take gender, weight, height etc into account, so while they are a fantastic guide, if you’d like something more personalised, get in touch with Andrew on andrewsweeneyfitness@gmail.com.
So, with that in mind, here’s your Week Two shopping list and meal plan.
Points to mention:
– For vegetarians that eat fish – you can swap out chicken and turkey for white fish and swap steak for salmon. If you do not eat meat of fish contact me for more info.
– You will have some of the shopping list from last week so please go through the list prior to buying new products
– To ensure freshness, Some items may need to be purchased closer to the date needed.
– Fat loss will only occur when a person is in a caloric deficit to their TDEE (total daily energy expenditure). This meal plan is based off 2000 calories so while it will work for most it will not work for all.
– Aim to drink 3-4L of water per day (this alone will have a huge impact)
– Disclaimer – I am not a dietitian or nutritionist but I do know how to create food combinations that are both healthy and satiating and will help you achieve your goals.
Shopping List
5 apples
1 Head of lettuce
1 pack of cherry tomatoes
1 cucumber
1 head of garlic cloves
1 bag of spinach
2 large courgettes
6 bell peppers
2 tomatoes
2 aubergines
2 red onions
2 large sweet potatoes
1 pack of asparagus
1 pack of mangetout
1 pack of blueberries
1 pack of strawberries
2L of unsweetened almond milk
1 pack of philadelphia light
1 pack of low fat cheese (slice)
1 pack of feta cheese (usually comes in 200g pack – but if you see a 100g pack get that)
1 bottle of ballymaloe relish
1 jar of pesto (green)
1 tube of tomato paste
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
1 bottle of sweet chilli sauce
1 bottle of olive oil cooking spray
1 bottle of olive oil
1 jar of red kidney beans (in water)
1 can of tuna (in water) – 120g drained weight
1 pack of uncle bens basmati microwave rice
1 tin of sweetcorn
1 jar of organic peanut butter
1 large bag of almonds
1 pack of corn/rice cakes
2 bagels
1 pack of penne pasta
1 pack of pearl barley (you can get quick cook if you find it – 10 min cooking time)
1 pack of turkey mince (500g)
14 eggs
3 chicken fillets
2 salmon fillets
2 hake fillets
1 pack of turkey rashers
1 pack of turkey sausages (Whelehans are the best in my opinion)
1 fillet steak (under 250g)
1 pack of ham (slices) – Small pack will do
1 tub of whey protein powder
2 chocolate bars of your choice (under 300 calories each)
1 protein bar of your choice (under 250 calories)
Monday
Breakfast: (overnight oats – can be served hot or cold)
½ cup of oats
1 scoop of whey protein
1 cup of unsweetened almond milk
½ cup of blueberries
½ cup of chopped strawberries
Optional: add some sweetener (stevia)
Note: Combine the oats, whey and almond milk and leave in the fridge overnight. Add fruit in the morning before eating. (make in tupperware for a handy on the go breakfast)
Snack 1:
1 scoop of whey protein
Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water
Lunch: (Deli wrap – or can make at home)
1 wrap
2 teaspoons of pesto (if made in a deli just ask them for enough to cover the middle of the wrap lightly)
1 chicken fillet (if made in a deli one handful of cooked chicken – you can ask for any other dry chicken such as cajun – just not the chicken with sauce like tikka)
Any or all of the following additions:
Lettuce
Tomato
Sweet corn
Onion
Snack 2:
2 corn/rice cakes
2 teaspoons of peanut butter
Dinner: (this dish serves 2 so you can add half of it to some tupperware for lunch tomorrow)
300g of turkey mince (A pack usually comes in 500g – you will need the 200g for Friday. If you don’t have a food scales you can eyeball it – ⅗ and 2/5 )
1 red onion
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 teaspoon of tomato paste
2 garlic cloves chopped
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
2 cups of penne pasta
Note: Add the oil to a pan, sweat the onions and add the chopped garlic. Add the turkey mince and cook. Add the tomato paste and then the tin of chopped tomatoes. Let simmer for roughly 15-20 minutes or until the liquid has reduced. Cook the pasta and add it to the turkey bolognese.
Tuesday
Breakfast:
½ a bagel
1 teaspoon of pesto
Scrambled egg (3 white + 1 whole)
Handful of spinach
Note: cook using spray oil
Snack:
1 apple
Lunch:
Turkey Bolognese (leftover from yesterday)
Snack:
1 protein bar (under 250 calories)
Dinner:
Barley Salad – (see recipe attached)
1 chicken fillet (you will also have chicken for lunch tomorrow so you can prep another fillet now to save time)
Note: the barley salad serves 4 so you will see this in 3 more meals over the next few days
Wednesday
Breakfast: (overnight oats – can be served hot or cold)
½ cup of oats
1 scoop of whey protein
1 cup of unsweetened almond milk
½ cup of blueberries
½ cup of chopped strawberries
Note: Combine the oats, whey and almond milk and leave in the fridge overnight. Add fruit in the morning before eating. (make in tupperware for a handy on the go breakfast)
Snack:
1 handful of almonds
Lunch:
1 serving of barley salad
1 chicken fillet
Snack
1 scoop of whey protein
Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water
Dinner:
1 baked salmon fillet (This is also down for lunch tomorrow so you can prep another fillet now to save time)
1 large sweet potato (bake or boil)
1 handful of asparagus
1 tablespoon of sweet chilli sauce
Note: cook using spray oil.
Tip: If mashing sweet potato, add some almond milk for creamy consistency. (I like to add 2 teaspoons of Philadelphia Light and 2 teaspoons of Ballymaloe relish for added flavour)
Thursday
Breakfast:
½ a bagel
2 teaspoons of Philadelphia Light
2 teaspoons of Ballymaloe relish
Scrambled eggs (3 white + 1 whole)
1 handful of spinach
Note: Cook with spray oil. Add Philadelphia Light and relish to bagel and serve eggs and spinach on top.
Snack:
1 apple
Lunch:
1 serving of barley salad
1 baked salmon fillet
Snack:
4 corn/rice cakes
2 slices of ham
2 teaspoons of philadelphia light
2 teaspoons of ballymaloe relish
Note: add philadelphia and ballymaloe to corn cakes and top with ham
Dinner:
1 serving of barley salad
1 hake fillet (or white cod)
Friday
Breakfast (breakfast bagel)
1 bagel
2 teaspoons of philadelphia light
2 teaspoons of ballymaloe relish
2 turkey rashers
2 turkey sausages
1 slice of low fat cheese
Note: cook using olive oil spray. Spread bagel with philadelphia, add turkey sausages, turkey rashers and cheese. Put under grill to melt cheese. Top with relish before closing.
Snack:
1 apple
Lunch:
1 chicken fillet
½ tin of red kidney beans in water (drained)
½ pack of basmati rice (250g microwave bag)
2 tablespoons of sweet corn
Note: cook chicken using spray oil. Cook rice to packet instructions. Add to chicken along with kidney beans and corn.
Optional: 1 tablespoon of hot sauce
Snack:
Chocolate bar of your choice
Note: Chocolate bar to be under 300 calories
Dinner:
200g of turkey mince
½ tin of red kidney beans in water (drained)
½ pack of basmati rice (250g microwave bag)
1 bell pepper
Note: Cook peppers using spray oil for 2-3 minutes to soften. Add turkey mince and cook. Microwave rice to packet instructions. Add to turkey mince along with kidney beans.
Optional: 1 tablespoon of hot sauce
Saturday
Breakfast:
Scrambled eggs (3 white + 1 whole)
2 turkey rashers
1 cup of mushrooms
1 tomato
Snack:
1 apple
Lunch: (Tuna salad)
2 cups of chopped lettuce
1 cup of cherry tomatoes
¼ cup of chopped red onion
2 tablespoons of sweet corn
1 cup of chopped cucumber
1 can of tuna (in water) – 120g drained
Optional: 2 teaspoons of balsamic vinegar or some lemon juice
Snack:
1 scoop of whey protein powder
Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water
Dinner: (Restaurant Choice)
Tribeca
Starter: Buffalo chicken wings with blue cheese dip
Main: Caesar Salad with grilled chicken (instead of the dressing ask for either some balsamic vinegar or just squeeze some lemon juice on it – if you must have the caesar dressing ask for it on the side and add the equivalent of 2 teaspoons to the meal)
Optional: 2 glasses of wine
Sunday
Breakfast:
2 eggs any style
2 turkey sausages
2 turkey rashers
1 cup of mushroom
1 whole tomato (grilled)
Optional: 2 tablespoons of ketchup
Note: Cook using olive oil spray. You can also grill some of the above – your preference
Snack:
1 apple
Lunch: Salad
1 fillet steak (under 250g)
1 bell pepper
1 cup of cherry tomatoes
2 handfuls of spinach
2 tablespoons of sweet corn
2 teaspoons of oil
(optional: 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar)
Snack:
Chocolate bar of your choice
Note: chocolate bar to be under 300 calories
Dinner:
1 hake fillet (or white cod)
1 large sweet potato
1 handful of mangetout
Note: bake fish and boil vegetables
Tip: if mashing sweet potato. Add some almond milk for creamy consistency. (I like to add 2 teaspoons of philadelphia light and 2 teaspoons of ballymaloe relish for added flavour)