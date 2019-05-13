Six Week Summer Shred With Andrew Sweeney – Week Two Meal Plan And Recipes

“I used to be so self-conscious when in groups, waiting for someone to point out that I was fat and have everyone look and laugh.”

Andrew Sweeney was classified as obese for most of his life. After years of yo-yo dieting and unproductive gym sessions, he decided to figure out a plan that was finally going to transform his body and his life. (You can read Andrew’s transformation story here).

These days, Andrew has turned his passion into his work, helping others like him find the lifestyle that suits them. His goal is to help people with a similar story to his; people who are struggling with their weight, who are lacking in confidence and want to build a better lifestyle.

We’ve teamed up with Andrew to bring you a Six Week Summer Shred, complete with shopping lists, meal plans, and workout videos, to kick start your fitness journey. (Read Andrew’s Week One guide here).

These plans don’t take gender, weight, height etc into account, so while they are a fantastic guide, if you’d like something more personalised, get in touch with Andrew on andrewsweeneyfitness@gmail.com.

So, with that in mind, here’s your Week Two shopping list and meal plan.

Points to mention:

– For vegetarians that eat fish – you can swap out chicken and turkey for white fish and swap steak for salmon. If you do not eat meat of fish contact me for more info.

– You will have some of the shopping list from last week so please go through the list prior to buying new products

– To ensure freshness, Some items may need to be purchased closer to the date needed.

– Fat loss will only occur when a person is in a caloric deficit to their TDEE (total daily energy expenditure). This meal plan is based off 2000 calories so while it will work for most it will not work for all.

– Aim to drink 3-4L of water per day (this alone will have a huge impact)

– Disclaimer – I am not a dietitian or nutritionist but I do know how to create food combinations that are both healthy and satiating and will help you achieve your goals.

Shopping List

5 apples

1 Head of lettuce

1 pack of cherry tomatoes

1 cucumber

1 head of garlic cloves

1 bag of spinach

2 large courgettes

6 bell peppers

2 tomatoes

2 aubergines

2 red onions

2 large sweet potatoes

1 pack of asparagus

1 pack of mangetout

1 pack of blueberries

1 pack of strawberries

2L of unsweetened almond milk

1 pack of philadelphia light

1 pack of low fat cheese (slice)

1 pack of feta cheese (usually comes in 200g pack – but if you see a 100g pack get that)

1 bottle of ballymaloe relish

1 jar of pesto (green)

1 tube of tomato paste

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

1 bottle of sweet chilli sauce

1 bottle of olive oil cooking spray

1 bottle of olive oil

1 jar of red kidney beans (in water)

1 can of tuna (in water) – 120g drained weight

1 pack of uncle bens basmati microwave rice

1 tin of sweetcorn

1 jar of organic peanut butter

1 large bag of almonds

1 pack of corn/rice cakes

2 bagels

1 pack of penne pasta

1 pack of pearl barley (you can get quick cook if you find it – 10 min cooking time)

1 pack of turkey mince (500g)

14 eggs

3 chicken fillets

2 salmon fillets

2 hake fillets

1 pack of turkey rashers

1 pack of turkey sausages (Whelehans are the best in my opinion)

1 fillet steak (under 250g)

1 pack of ham (slices) – Small pack will do

1 tub of whey protein powder

2 chocolate bars of your choice (under 300 calories each)

1 protein bar of your choice (under 250 calories)

Monday

Breakfast: (overnight oats – can be served hot or cold)

½ cup of oats

1 scoop of whey protein

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

½ cup of blueberries

½ cup of chopped strawberries

Optional: add some sweetener (stevia)

Note: Combine the oats, whey and almond milk and leave in the fridge overnight. Add fruit in the morning before eating. (make in tupperware for a handy on the go breakfast)

Snack 1:

1 scoop of whey protein

Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water

Lunch: (Deli wrap – or can make at home)

1 wrap

2 teaspoons of pesto (if made in a deli just ask them for enough to cover the middle of the wrap lightly)

1 chicken fillet (if made in a deli one handful of cooked chicken – you can ask for any other dry chicken such as cajun – just not the chicken with sauce like tikka)

Any or all of the following additions:

Lettuce

Tomato

Sweet corn

Onion

Snack 2:

2 corn/rice cakes

2 teaspoons of peanut butter

Dinner: (this dish serves 2 so you can add half of it to some tupperware for lunch tomorrow)

300g of turkey mince (A pack usually comes in 500g – you will need the 200g for Friday. If you don’t have a food scales you can eyeball it – ⅗ and 2/5 )

1 red onion

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of tomato paste

2 garlic cloves chopped

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

2 cups of penne pasta

Note: Add the oil to a pan, sweat the onions and add the chopped garlic. Add the turkey mince and cook. Add the tomato paste and then the tin of chopped tomatoes. Let simmer for roughly 15-20 minutes or until the liquid has reduced. Cook the pasta and add it to the turkey bolognese.